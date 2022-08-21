KELLY, Dorothy E.



Age 99, of Kettering, passed away on August 16, 2022. She was born on August 7, 1923, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Jacob and Erma Ruxer. She enjoyed going bowling and playing golf when she was younger. In her later years, she was an avid Bridge player. She was very artistic with drawing, crafts, and she also wrote poems. She loved collecting clown figurines and costume jewelry. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Junior Kelly; her brother, Chester Ruxer; her daughter, Beverly Ann Kelly; and grandson: Gregory Webb. Her memory will be cherished by her daughters: Sandra Webb and Patricia (Kenneth) Heyne; grandchildren: Timothy Heyne, Tammy (Steven) Heyne Barnes, Kelly (Rob) Richardson, and Todd Heyne; great-grandchildren: Bill Howell, Aembur (Jared) Proffitt, Heather (Shawn) Toschlog, Brittany Richardson, Courtney Richardson, and Danielle Richardson; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30pm. Following the service she will be laid to rest with her husband at Calvary Cemetery. To share a memory of Dorothy or to leave a special message for her family, please visit



