KELLY, Betty

2 hours ago

KELLY (Rogers), Betty J.

Passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Betty is survived by 4 sons: Rick (Kay) Kelly of Washington Twp., Phil (Karen) Kelly of Franklin, Kevin (Dawn) of Florida and Keith Kelly of Tipp City; grandchildren: Adam Kelly of Louisville, KY, Michelle (Jeffery) Pittman of Centerville; step-grandchildren: Amy (David) Canada of Beavercreek and Beth Marshall of Kettering; great-granddaughter, Maggie Pittman; and step-great-grandchildren: Avery Pittman and Marshall and Madison Canada. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 am on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dayton, Hillspring of Springboro and Laurelwood Senior Living for the care they have provided for Betty. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Hospice of Dayton or the Alzheimer's Association. To share a memory of Betty or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

