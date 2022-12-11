KELLISON, Walter R.



Age 85, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 5, 2022. Born to Gretta and Earl Kellison in Pocahontas County, WV, Walt was one of 5 children: Exa and David (both deceased), and Judy and Danny. He was the proud father of Cheryl Fischer, Cindy Dreffs (Marty), and Rick Kellison with his first wife Mary Ann. Also highly regarded were previous son-in-laws Mark and Bob. He was so proud of his grandchildren Emily Chenari (Sina), Megan Dreffs, Melissa Dreffs, and his newest great grandchild Noah Chenari. With his second wife, Lorna, he welcomed the Shiverdeckers—Todd (Donna), Randy (Pat), Rick (Rita), and Krista (Ed) Ullery and their families. Since 2002 he shared life and love with Judy Martin. A man of varied talents, Walt worked at Paige Engineering, then simultaneously managed a mobile home park while working and retiring from Ford Transmission Plant in Livonia, MI. He loved playing Skip-Bo and reading Westerns. He enjoyed the outdoors and cutting, splitting and stacking firewood year round. Walt never knew a stranger and was always ready to lend a helping hand and an attentive ear. A proud Marine, a longtime Mason, a square dancer with Grand Squares, a traveler to all 50 states, he will be greatly missed. Friends can pay their respects from 10-12, Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home in Brookville, OH, with services at 12. Internment will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

