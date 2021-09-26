KELLIS, Donald Earl



Donald Earl Kellis, 80, of Shiloh, Ohio, formerly of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at home, where he lived with his daughter's family for the last ten years.



He was born on August 27, 1941, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of Damon and Dorma (Frost) Kellis.



He was a 1960 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. He found pride as a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Cascade



Corporation after near thirty years of dedicated service.



Don always wore a friendly smile and cracked a joke to greet you. He devoted his life to working hard and caring for his family and others in need. He served many years at his church; teaching, ushering, cleaning, leading, and looking after elderly who were house-bound. Throughout his life, he enjoyed bike riding, swimming, and attending his grandchildren's sports and school events. He freely used his gifts of helps, service, and generosity.



He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Chad Kaufman of Shiloh; twin brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Rosemary Kellis of Springfield; brother-in-law, Robert Hill of South Salem; four grandchildren, Kayleigh Joy Kaufman-Snell (AJ Snell), Rebekah Joy Kaufman, Darrian Michelle and Payden Kellis; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife, Carolyn (Mick) Kellis; sister, Delores Hill; and son, Shawn Kellis.



Funeral Service will be 4:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 29, at Good Shepherd Church, 12920 OH-28, Greenfield, OH, with Pastor Scott Graham officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery with Military rites provided by the



Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.



Visitation will be 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M., Wednesday, at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to United Senior Center, 125 W Main St, Springfield, Ohio 45502 or Ashland County Council on Aging, 240 E 3rd St, Ashland, OH 44805.



The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.



Condolences can be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.

