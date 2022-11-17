KELLEY, Paul

KELLEY, Jr., Paul



Age 94, transitioned to our heavenly Father on November 3, 2022. He was born June 29, 1928, to the union of Sally (nee Cochran) and Paul Kelley, Sr.. Paul was the oldest of 3 children. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sisters: Dorothy (nee Kelley) Guy and Jeanette (nee Kelley) Wilson. Paul is survived by niece, Dr. Sheila (Steve) Marsh; great-nephew, Derek (Chandra) Marsh; great-great-nephews: Isaiah and Michael Marsh; and great-great niece, Alyssa Marsh. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Graveside service with military honors by the U.S. Army will follow at 1:00 pm at Dayton National Cemetery. Dr. Harold Cottom, III officiating. To share a memory of Paul or leave a special message for his family, please visit



