KELLER, Edward
84, passed on June 8, 2021. He was born to Cora (Johnson) and Everett Keller, Sr. on July 28, 1936. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Nancy (Boilon) Keller; his
parents; brothers Donald
Keller, Everett Keller, Jr, and
infant brother.
He is survived by children Gloria (Dan) Owens, Mark (Christina) Keller and carol (Lintz) Overberg; grandchildren Tracy (Owens) Cadwell, Jessica Owens, Danny Owens, Chelsey Keller, Robert Keller, Melina Keller, Michael Lintz and Andrea Lintz; great-grandchildren Shane Cadwell, Sarah Cadwell, and 4 Lintz great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends including
Sharon Copley. Friends may call on Friday, June 18th, from 11AM – 12PM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio. Interment to follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at
Funeral Home Information
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral