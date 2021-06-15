KELLER, Edward



84, passed on June 8, 2021. He was born to Cora (Johnson) and Everett Keller, Sr. on July 28, 1936. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Nancy (Boilon) Keller; his



parents; brothers Donald



Keller, Everett Keller, Jr, and



infant brother.



He is survived by children Gloria (Dan) Owens, Mark (Christina) Keller and carol (Lintz) Overberg; grandchildren Tracy (Owens) Cadwell, Jessica Owens, Danny Owens, Chelsey Keller, Robert Keller, Melina Keller, Michael Lintz and Andrea Lintz; great-grandchildren Shane Cadwell, Sarah Cadwell, and 4 Lintz great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends including



Sharon Copley. Friends may call on Friday, June 18th, from 11AM – 12PM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio. Interment to follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



