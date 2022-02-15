KEISTER, Richard

KEISTER, Dr. Richard Stillman



SUN CITY CENTER, FL, Dr. Richard Stillman Keister passed away January 31, 2022, at Life Path Hospice after a long illness. He was born September 2, 1939, in Akron, OH, to parents Prof. Don A. and Laura Jane (Stillman) Keister. He graduated from Buchtel High School in 1957 and Miami University of OH in 1961. He received a PhD from OSU in 1970. He retired from Computer Sciences Corporation in Dayton in 2001.



Richard spent much of his time in Sun City Center doing genealogy, playing cards and Bingo, playing the piano, singing Karaoke, reading and traveling. He was an avid "fan" of classical, country, and popular dance music.



He is survived by his loving companion of many years, Cynthia Gifford of Sun City Center, Albany, NY, and Milton, VT. He



also leaves 2 children from his first marriage; Beth Mitchell (James in spirit) and Nathan (Dana) Keister, 5 grandchildren, Haleigh and Joshua Mitchell, Ellawyn and Noah Keister, and Althea Williams. He also leaves step-children from his second marriage to Carol Eby, who preceded him in death: Amy (Duane) Campbell, Julia Reynolds (Ray) Pinckney, Cheryl



(Gerald) Kondek, Christopher (Brenda) Eby, and Mark



(Barbara) Eby, 10 step-grandchildren, Parker and Payton Campbell, Steven and Jamie Reynolds, Corrie, Eliza, Kevin, and Abigail Kondek, and Joshua and Amanda Eby. He is also



survived by his sister, Linda Howe (Don) Steiger, niece,



Katherine Howe (Craig) and nephew Daniel Howe (in spirit).



Richard said he would welcome contributions to Classical WUSF/WSMR, (4204 E. Fowler Ave, TVB100, Tampa, FL 33620-6970). Services will held at National Cremation and Burial



Society of Ruskin, FL, on Mon., Feb. 21, 2022, at 11:00 am.

