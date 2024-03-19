Keister, Daniel Paul



Keister, Daniel P. of West Chester, OH, passed away March 16, 2024, age 64. Born in Dayton, Ohio, he is preceded in death by his parents Norma (nee Hileman) and Paul Keister. He is survived by his wife Lynne, son Matthew, daughter Laura (Tyler) Norris, brother George (Paula) and nephews Ben, Drew and Jason. A graduate of Fairmont West High School and the University of Cincinnati, Dan had a career in finance and credit management with Fries & Fried/Givaudan, General Cable and Perfetti Van Melle. A private ceremony will be held for family at a later date.



