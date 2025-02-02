Keen, Marjorie L.



Marjorie L. Keen, age 100, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. She was born on January 31, 1924, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Roy and Eva (Stone) Porter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her son, John B. Harris, Jr.; her husbands, Pearl O. Amlin and Henry Keen; brother, Roy "Cork" Porter; and sister, Ruth Woolf. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Gay Harris; grandchildren, Valerie Purdy and Ryan (Leslie) Harris; great-grandchildren, Reagan and Avery Purdy and Joey and Alex Harris; sister-in-law, Joan Porter; a niece and several nephews. Marjorie was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Her family will fondly remember her love for painting and the beautiful pieces she created. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2025 from 10-11am at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 11am. Pastor Isaac Dye will be officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Church or to the Samaritan's Purse. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





