Keeler, David Robert "Bob"



D. Robert "Bob" Keeler passed away on May 31, 2024 after a brief illness related to a stroke. He is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Mary Jean; his son, David Keeler and daughters Sharon (Keith) Freeze and Beverly Keeler; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren; his brother Richard and five nieces and nephews. He earned a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University (class of 1955), a bachelor's degree from Rochester Institute of Technology and a master's degree from the University of Connecticut. While at Wesleyan he was a member of Beta Theta Pi and remained active in the fraternity alumni association throughout his life. In 1963 newlyweds Bob and Mary Jean moved to Cincinnati where he began a 40-year career in the printing industry. In 1964 they moved to Dayton to work for Johnson-Watson Printing and Bookbinding Company. He became a Vice President in the company and in 1973 became a partner and changed the name to Dayton Legal Blank Co. Under Bob's leadership as President, Dayton Legal Blank became a leader in Ohio election printing and provided a variety of printing services to state and local governments. He retired in 2003. He was an active member of the Printing Industries of America on the local and national levels and a respected expert on election law and ballot printing. As an active member of Shiloh Church for nearly 60 years he served as an usher and in many leadership roles. A supporter of the local arts, he was a longtime season ticket holder for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance and the Broadway Series. Bob enjoyed traveling, boating, baseball, and following politics and current affairs. He continued to read the newspaper and putter around the yard every day until his brief illness. Visitation at Shiloh Church 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 19, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Shiloh Church or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



