KEEHNER, ROBERT

KEEHNER, Jr., Robert Louis "Bob"



Robert 'Bob' Louis Keehner Jr., age 72, passed away on November 23, 2021, in South Charleston, Ohio, after a brief battle with cancer. Bob was born on April 30, 1949, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Robert Louis Sr. and Margie (Kohn) Keehner. Along with his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, David Maynard. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Helena (Baumann) Keehner, sons; Rob (Jamie) Keehner, Tom (Natalie) Keehner, and Joe (Leesa) Keehner, sister; Jayne Maynard, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Louis and Nancy Baumann, grandchildren; Kelton, Kody, Evie, Bear, Bode, Easten, and Graysen, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Bob and Helena were high school sweethearts at Lakota High School in West Chester, Ohio, and were married on December 12, 1970. In 1974 they moved to South Charleston where he operated his farm for the next 47 years. Bob loved to farm and was running a combine just days before his passing. In the 70's Bob was an avid tractor puller with his IH 966 and IH 756. His love of red tractors never ceased, leading him to join the Board of Farmer's Equipment in Urbana, which he thoroughly enjoyed for more than a decade. In the summers he enjoyed attending fairs and was frequently spotted at random county fair hog shows across Ohio.



Bob and Helena also loved to travel. Aruba was their favorite spot, visiting the island more than a dozen times. Other adventures included: all 50 US states, Mexico, Costa Rica, 9 Caribbean Islands, 7 Canadian Providences and 8 European Countries.



Bob loved life, family and friends, never meeting a stranger. He enjoyed seeing his friends every morning at coffee club at the South Charleston gas station.



Private family funeral services are being held. Arrangements in the care of Ingling Williams and Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Locust Hills Golf Club on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 3:00-6:00 p.m, 5575 N. River Rd, Springfield, Ohio 45502. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Charleston United Methodist Church in Bob's honor.



