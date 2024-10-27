Keaton, Flo



Flo A. Keaton born to Claude (d.) and Betty Ross (d.), February 8, 1942 on Wheeling Island in West Virginia passed on from this earth on October 14, 2024, after a brief bout of Covid. She grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia with her brother Tom Ross (d.) and her sister (Kay) KP Lyons (d.). She excelled in school and was named a National Merit Scholar. She graduated from Warwood High School in 1960 as valedictorian of her class. She attended Bethany College majoring in Education. She finished her education degree at the California University of Pennsylvania and the University of Kentucky. She earned her Masters degree in Special Education from Wright State University. She taught for over 40 years. For most of her career, she taught at Springfield City Schools, driving a 45 foot RV for a classroom, as an auxiliary remedial reading specialist at St. Mary's/Holy Trinity School. She finished her career as a second grade teacher at Fulton Elementary. There she was named teacher of the year in 2007-one of her proudest accomplishments. While at Bethany College, Flo met Ron Keaton. They were married on June 8, 1963 in Wheeling, West Virginia. They lived in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky and finally settled in Springfield, Ohio. Together they raised four children and a nephew and two grandsons. They were active, long-term members of Highlands United Church of Christ, where Flo wrote many original Christmas plays for the children to perform. Flo was an early leader of the Clark County La Leche League. She and Ron led a 4-H dog club for 15 years. After the tragic loss of their granddaughter Kristen in 1998, Flo and Ron testified before an Ohio Senate committee that led to a change in Ohio law, so that killing a child by abuse is murder, not involuntary manslaughter. She and her sister, KP, traveled for several years as the motivational speaking duo, Sisters Speaking Out, sharing their personal stories of resilience in the face of childhood abuse. Flo and Ron were married for 46 loving years until Ron's passing in 2009. Flo was known for her kindness, intelligence and dry wit. She was a skilled typist, knew shorthand, and designed and sewed clothing for herself and loved ones. She made her own bread and yogurt and canned and froze all the vegetables from Ron's organic garden. She enjoyed cooking, trying new recipes throughout her life, especially after she became a vegetarian. She loved game shows, crossword puzzles, the ocean, and music. But more than anything, Flo loved her family and had a zest for life that propelled her to continue on despite losing Ron. She continued to search and find love with her second husband Gus Marken (d.), Leroy Curtis (d.), and Mike Ryan. She vacationed each summer with grandchildren, creating many treasured memories. She found great joy and many friends at the Springfield Masonic Community (SMC), where she lived the rest of her life. She was active volunteering for the front desk at SMC and attending Red Hats Club, Church Ladies that Lunch, the church choir, and the Moving Forward grief group. She also volunteered with Hospice of Dayton. Flo was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Betty Ross; her sister, KP Lyons; her nephew, Rich Paglari; her brother, Tom Ross; her husband, Ronald Keaton; her granddaughter, Kristen Keaton; and her second husband, Gus Markin. She is survived by her daughters, Lindie Keaton (Joel Smith) of Yellow Springs, OH; Lisa Zakai (Dan Zakai) of Catonsville, MD; her son, Brian Keaton (Allyson Keaton) of Westerville, OH; a son, Tim Keaton; and grandchildren: Landon Rhoads (Daiva), Matthew Keaton, Toby and Annabelle Zakai, Randy and Brandon Keaton. Her celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home (2425 North Limestone, Springfield, Ohio 45503). Visitation is 10-11 am. Funeral begins at 11 a.m. and will conclude at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In order to protect vulnerable family and friends, attendees are encouraged to be updated on vaccines if you are able. If you are able, and if you have access, please use a rapid Covid test before attending. Attendees are welcome to mask. The service will be live-streamed for those who may not be able to attend in person. (https://us04web.zoom.us/j/5297683681?pwd=dWJtbXBZbHFBaExvOEJFWDVLa1M3QT09&omn=72485252362 ) In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Springfield City Schools (700 S. Limestone Street, 45505. Attention in memorial of Flo Keaton) or Ohio's Hospice, where she volunteered and spent her last days (https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/).





