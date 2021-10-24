KEARNEY, Shirley Ann



SHIRLEY ANN KEARNEY, 76 peacefully departed to be with her Lord and savior October 19, 2021. She was surrounded by family and will be forever missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, best friend and business partner Chuck Kearney on Jan 11, 2020. Shirley worked alongside her husband in the bowling industry for 45 years. Her latest business endeavor was the acquisition of Northridge Bowling Lanes. Shirley's heart was dedicated to the bowling industry, the employees and bowlers were all very special to her. She worked diligently during a two-year battle with cancer and a month-long battle with Covid-19. Shirley also enjoyed family research and genealogy, studying scripture and bible prophecy. She was a friend, teacher and mother to many people throughout her life as she was always eager to spread the gospel to anyone that crossed her path. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Elmer and Julia (Patterson) Harrington. She is survived by her children, Gina Kearney, Joey (David) Brown and Charles T. "Bo" Kearney; grandchildren, Erin, Ryane and Patrick Kearney, Chad (Candy) Rice, Brad Rice, and Alyx, Luke and Daphne Brown; great-grandchildren, Austin, Bentley, Cooper, Pierce, and Greyson; one surviving sister, Becky (Simon) Fussnecker; and several nieces and nephews that Aunt Shirley loved very much. Shirley was preceded in death by five siblings, Freda, Linda, Clyde, Dave, Floyd. Viewing service will be held Tuesday, Oct 26th from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with a brief sermon with Pastor Simon Fussnecker at 2:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at



