Kearney, James "Jim" Ross



James "Jim" Ross Kearney, age 84, of Springfield, peacefully joined his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was born on October 29, 1938, in Earlham, Iowa, the son of Earl Ross and Fay Eugene (Hubbard) Kearney. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army as a ham radio operator and continued to pursue this passion throughout his life. He earned his Associate Degree from Black Hawk Community College and dedicated 39 years of service to Farmall and Navistar before retiring. Jim's deepest desire was his love for God's word the Bible. He rose every morning to study and meditate upon God's word. An active and dedicated member of Southgate Baptist Church, Jim served as a greeter and usher, finding his greatest joy in helping others. Known for his exceptional problem-solving skills, Jim's patience and compassion endeared him to all who knew him. He maintained a constant readiness to help. He leaves behind a deep void in the hearts of those who loved him. Jim is survived by his cherished wife, MaryRae, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage since November 20, 1971. He is also survived by his children: Emily Jo Dobyns (Les), Ricky Lee Kearney, and Barbara Jean Mangrum; daughter-in-law, Christine Kearney; grandchildren: Joshua Kearney, Megan Kearney and her fiancé Craig Kleczynski, Liliana Carney, Logan Carney, Emma Dobyns, and Levi Carney; great-grandchildren: Lennan, Andrew, and Alexander; siblings: Colleen Kearney, Darwin Kearney, Gary Kearney, Rita Nuesca, and Rebecca Spragg; sister-in-law, Margie Lundberg (Tom); as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Wilbur and Larry Kearney, and his eldest son, James Kearney Jr. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 12 noon at Southgate Baptist Church. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Following the service, Jim will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral