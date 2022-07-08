springfield-news-sun logo
KAYLOR, Floyd

KAYLOR, Jr., Floyd R. "Tate"

Age 81, of Cedar Grove, Indiana, died June 23; beloved husband of Judith; devoted father of Chris (Shari), Blake, Jason Kaylor, Tiffany (Jason) Merrell; brother of Patti Kaylor. He also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial services, Saturday, July 9, 4:00 P.M., at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home, 1025 Franklin Ave., Brookville, IN. Visitation Saturday, July 9, 2022, 2:00 P.M. until time of service at the Funeral Home. St. Jude Children's Hospital. www.phillipsandmeyers.com.

Funeral Home Information

Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home - Brookville

1025 Franklin Avenue

Brookville, IN

47012

https://www.phillipsandmeyers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

