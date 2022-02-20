KAYLER, Edward Donald



Age 72, resident of Clear Creek Township, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on September 4, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, to Ellwood and Josephine Kayler. Edward served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam in C Troop, 3rd Squadron, 4th Calvary in RVN.



Edward enjoyed target shooting at various ranges, loved cars and was a member of the Greater Dayton Corvette Club. He enjoyed being a volunteer at the Wright Patterson Air Force Museum. His love of Opera, Broadway Shows and Theatre will be remembered during his Funeral service.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Edward is survived by his wife, Maya C. Kayler; daughter, Lesley Kayler and sister, Shayne Bishop.



Visitation for Edward will take place on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 10:00 am until Noon, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio. Burial will be at the Dayton National Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Lieutenant Colonel Arthur A. Schulcz will officiate.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Kayler family.



