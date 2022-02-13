KAVANAUGH, Patricia J. "Pat"



Age 90, of Enon, passed away on February 10, 2022. She was born on January 13, 1932, in Baltimore, Ohio, the daughter of Solomon and Eva May (Woolard) Friesner. Pat is survived by her husband of 64 years, Michael Kavanaugh and their children, Sue Hausmann and Julie Nau; one child from her previous marriage, Judy Addington; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tom Carpenter; and four siblings. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 10:30-11:30 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD, where a celebration of Pat's life will begin at 11:30, Pastor Heather Hustead officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning at 11:30 am. Private entombment will be at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Pat's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Enon Emergency Relief, or to your favorite charity. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



