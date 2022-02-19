KAUFMAN, Damon D.
70, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by family on
Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. A
celebration of life will be
Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 12 noon at Littleton & Rue
Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at
