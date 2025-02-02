Katz, Marc Edward



KATZ, Marc Edward, age 77, of Kettering, passed away January 31, 2025. Marc was a sports journalist for the Dayton Daily News for 43 years. He was a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue, Past Chairman of the Jewish Film Festival, Past Member of the Board of Directors of Beth Abraham Synagogue and the Board of Directors of The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, The Baseball Writers Association of America, Member of the Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame, Dayton Area Sports History Association and a Veteran of the Army Reserves.



Marc is survived by his beloved wife, Julie Liss-Katz; daughters and sons-in-law, Rachel Katz & husband Geoff Storchan, Aviva Waitz & husband Michael; son and daughter-in-law, Alex Katz & wife Elena Mayer; brothers & sister-in-law, Howard (Beth) Katz, Barry Katz; grandchildren, Noah, Ethan, Jonah, Emma, Rami and Maya.



Funeral service 2:30 PM Monday, February 3, 2025 at Beth Abraham Synagogue, 305 Sugar Camp Circle with Rabbi Aubrey L. Glazer officiating. Interment Beth Abraham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to The Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Dayton or The Beth Abraham Synagogue in Marc's memory. Arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com