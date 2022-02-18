KATULAK, Majorie

KATULAK, Marjorie Regina



Marjorie Regina Katulak, age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Marjorie was born December 17, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joseph M. Katulak, in 2004. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by 3 sons: Gary M. Katulak, Richard N. (Mary L.) Katulak and Joseph E. (Sandy) Katulak as well as a daughter, Christina M. (David) Smith. Seven grandchildren also survive her: Nicole, Stephen, Adam, Joseph, Kathleen, Natalie and Emily, as do numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Sharon Wood, and numerous nieces and nephews. Margie was a kind-hearted woman that loved to spend time with her grandchildren, cook, and crochet. The kindness she showed to others in her 92 years will be her greatest legacy. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon, February 20, 2022, from 2-4 PM, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. Prayers will be offered at the funeral home at 10 AM Monday, February 21, 2022, prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH, at 10:30 AM. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Katulak family.

