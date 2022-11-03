KATHUMBI,



Justice Metho



June 23, 1971 – Oct. 28, 2022



"Well Done My Good and Faithful Servant." On October 28, 2022, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, our beloved Justice Kathumbi went home to God's Kingdom, peacefully and surrounded by love. Justice graduated with honors from Chaminade Julienne High School's Special Program in 1993. He received the 1993 "Yes I Can" national award given each year to exceptional students who excel. After graduating from high school, Justice worked in retail stores receiving many employee awards for exceptional job performance. Perhaps his favorite place to work was Goodwill. Justice also enjoyed recreational activities, including going to the YMCA each week, and was an avid bowler, wining numerous trophies.



Justice's family and friends are grateful for the gift he was in their lives and for the many lessons he taught them. Justice loved life, cherished being with family and friends and touched everyone he met with his infectious smile. His kind, gentle and loving spirit were a true reflection of God's grace. He faithfully supported the church where he attended honoring God through praise, worship and through giving.



Justice leaves to carry on his memory and love: his parents, Joan and Jonathan Kathumbi; sisters, Deanna Kathumbi-Jackson (Dwayne Jackson), Angela Kathumbi and Lisa Kathumbi (Jamell Culbreath); four nephews: Jace, Miles, Carter and Caleb; and many other loving family members and dear friends.



A viewing will be held at Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Services, 720 E Long St., Columbus, OH 43203, on Saturday, November 5th from 9:00a.m. to 10:00a.m. with a service immediately following at 10:00a.m.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Research Institute in Justice's honor by visiting Fundraising for Cancer Research Institute. https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/4256767.

