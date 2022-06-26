KATES, Robert "Bob"



Age 86, passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2022. He was born on July 15, 1935, the son of Paul and Louise Kates. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Matthew. He grew up in Columbus, and graduated from The Ohio State University as an aeronautical engineer. He was a lifelong Buckeye fan, attending over 400 Buckeye football games including 70 straight home openers. He worked at WPAFB and retired from NASIC after 38 years. He enjoyed playing cards, traveling, watching old movies, breweriana and having a beer with friends. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty (Keller) Kates, son David Kates and wife Bonnie, son Kevin Kates and wife Julie, daughter Shari Elam and husband Larry, seven grandchildren: Carter, Trevor, Katie, Rorey, Luke, Kara, and Krista, his sister Carole Smith and her husband Ron, and close friend, Gary Zembo. Visitation to be held 5:00PM to 8:00PM Monday, June 27, 2022, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel and then again 9:30AM to 10:30AM Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Saint Luke Catholic Church where Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30AM. Graveside service 10:30AM Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Saint Francis Cemetery, Cranberry Prairie, Ohio.

