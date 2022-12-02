KASKOCSAK, Janice

KASKOCSAK (Gerdeman), Janice Ann



Age 89, of Dayton , passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Born November 29, 1933, to Edward and Helen (Renner) Gerdeman. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Valentine S.; parents; sister, Ella Mae; brother, Earl; and infant brother, Robert. She is survived by her children, Kevin (Paula), Kellie (Jim) Johnson, Kris (Kathy), and Ken (Angela); grandchildren, Kendall (Joe) Burnett, Khloe Kaskocsak, Lauren (Brandon) Quinn, Valerie Johnson, Ashley Kaskocsak, and Nora Kaskocsak; great-grandchildren, Myla and Hudson Burnett, and Caroline Quinn; brother, Bill (Mary) Gerdeman; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Janice was a 1952 graduate of Middle Point High School and graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1955. She worked at Gem City Surgical unit until her retirement. Janice was a member of Corpus Christi Church, Dayton Catholic Women's Club, and was an avid Ohio State and University of Dayton fan. Visitation will be 5pm - 8pm, Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, November 5, 2022, 10:30am at Our Lady of Mercy, 220 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, OH. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Suncrest Hospice, 9050 Centre Pointe Dr., West Chester Township, OH 45069. To leave the family a special message, please visit



