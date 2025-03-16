Karns, Martha E.



Martha E. Karns, 88, of Troy, passed away on Thursday, March 13, 2025. She was born on December 7, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Frank and Osa Clark. Martha worked as a Real Estate Agent locally for many years. She was a member of Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene. Martha is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Karns, Sr.; son Steven Karns; and daughter Joanna Gabriel. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Kenneth and Lori Karns, Jr.; sisters Bernice (Gary) Rudisill and Evelyn (Bill) Fairchild; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 20, 2025, from 10:30am-12:30pm, with the funeral to honor Martha beginning at 12:30pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





