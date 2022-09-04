KANORR, Thomas Nill



Age 84 of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was a graduate of Fairview High School class of 1956. Tom retired from General Motors/Delco. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and anything food. He is survived by his children: Michael Kanorr, Lori (Steve) Cope, step-children: Kimberly Flora, Stephanie (Mark) DuVall, Lucinda (Dr. Gerry) Espeleta, Angela (Fred) Requearth, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Normasue (Kelly) Kanorr, parents: B. Bevan and H. Kathryn (Nill) Kanorr, sister and brother-in-law: Judith and Robert Schaefer. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Entombment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To view the service for Tom and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

