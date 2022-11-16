KANGAS, Mary L.



Mary L. Kangas, age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Arthur E. Kangas Sr. who passed away in 2006; her daughter, Carolyn S. Golden; granddaughter, Tara Lynn Kangas; brothers, William R. McBride and Alfred McBride. Mary is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law; Arthur E. (Justine) Kangas, Jr., Jeffrey (Kelly) Kangas; grandchildren, Rich Reichart, Jessie (Jamie) Golden, Tamara (Justin) Kepner, Terisa (Michael) Whitlock, Tracey (Joshua) Myers, Kyle Kangas and Kurt Kangas; great-grandchildren, Raquel (Timothy) Murphy, Carson Golden, Anthony Kepner, Ryan Kepner, Chloe Kepner, Emma Kepner, Breyah Adkins, Ryder Hammergren, Kali Hammergren, Kannan Whitlock, Rylee Myers, Lydia Myers and Piper Myers; siblings, Donna Jordan, Ronald (Sharon) McBride, Geraldine Stites; special friends, Ann Brooks, Marie Bartosik, Mary Herman as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was always there whenever someone needed her. She enjoyed dancing, card club, she loved making bargains at garage sales but Bingo was her favorite. Mary enjoyed her grandchildren and made sure they were all filled with sugar. A visitation will take place on Friday, November 19, 2022 from 11am until 1pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BELMONT. A funeral service will follow visitation at 1pm. Mary's final resting place will be in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Kangas family.

