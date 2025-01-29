Kallick, David S. "Scott"
Age 63, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. A visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH, 45013 on Thursday, January 30, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, OH, 45011. Interment will be in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH
45013
https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral