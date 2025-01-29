Kallick, David S. "Scott"



Age 63, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. A visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH, 45013 on Thursday, January 30, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, OH, 45011. Interment will be in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com