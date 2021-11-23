KAHN, Gertride

KAHN, Gertrude



The brightest star in the universe, my darling wife, has ceased to shine. Gertrude Wolff Kahn, age 96, left her large loving family on November 20, 2021, after a marriage made in



heaven to Robert Kahn for 75 years. Out of their love affair



Gertrude bore 3 lovely children who as adults and marriage presented us with 7 grandchildren and now 5 lovely great-grandchildren. Children: Ronald Kahn (Mary), Susan Rapoport, Karen Weiss (Ira); grandchildren Brennan Kahn, Cameron Kahn (fiancée Andrea), Sam Rapoport (Lisa), Jenna Halperin (Eden), Aliza Lambert (Ben), Adam, Weiss (Gillian) and Emily Rapoport; and great-grandchildren; Jonah, Max, Lily, Noa, and Jack.



Born April 29, 1925, in Neustadt, Germany, she cheated Hitler's murderous designs by being rescued via a children's transport to England with her older sister Ilse. They were



reunited with her parents Frederick and Hedwig Loeb Wolff, and during World War II emigrated to America, settling in Lawrence, MA. She supported her parents by babysitting and other odd jobs and graduated high school in nearby Andover. After working at a factory retail store and as nanny for a family in Richmond, VA, she met US Army Private Robert Kahn at a USO dance, which led to their marriage September 7, 1947. They lived in Dayton, Ohio, where Bob worked for the T-2



Intelligence of the War Department. Gert worked at downtown Elder and Johnston and next at Thal's ladies clothing store. They joined Temple Israel and made many friends.



Gertrude liked working at Elder Beerman stores, while having a wonderful social life with dinner parties at their home on Castano Drive. Now and then Gert and Bob took many wonderful trips, not only to National Parks, but also across Europe, and many cruises to the Caribbean. Finally, they went on an



extended safari to Kenya, Tanzania, and Morocco.



Gertrude made friends easily and had a charming personality, which acted like a magnet to everyone she came in contact with. She was a passionate tennis and mahjong player. She had a heart of gold when it came to charitable causes and good deeds. This included befriending and settling Russian immigrants in Dayton. She knitted and crocheted countless scarves, mittens, and gloves for the needy at local shelters on behalf of Temple Israel of which she was a member for 74 years. Additionally, she loved the outdoors and created beautiful gardens with a variety of flowers to attract hummingbirds and butterflies. With all her exemplary attributes, she



always had time for her wonderful family for whom she baked her much-loved and fought-over Hanukkah cookies. She will be remembered by her extended family for the



unselfish dedication, love, and kindness, which is emulated by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to make this a better world. The family would like to acknowledge the incredible care from Lincoln Park, HomeInstead caregivers, and Promedica hospice nurses.



Services were held at Temple Israel, November 22, 2021, Temple Israel cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz followed by a memorial luncheon for family and friends.



Contributions may be made to Temple Israel (130 Riverside Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45405) or the Jewish Federation of



Dayton, Holocaust Remembrance Fund (525 Versailles Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45459). Glickler Funeral Home handled



arrangements.

