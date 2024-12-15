Juergens, Charlotte Weseline



Charlotte Weseline "Wes" (Cordial) McCarty Juergens, age 93, of Springfield passed away on December 10, 2024. She was born in Ashland, KY on September 8, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Lois (Morrison) Cordial. She was a 1949 Springfield High School graduate. Wes had worked at Livingston's Credit Clothing, Springfield Richard's and retired from O'Cedar Vining after 28 years of service in the office. Wes was a member of the Tecumseh Council, Boy Scouts of America and Cub Scouts for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Springfield Noon Optimist Club, active member of Arise In Christ Lutheran Church as well as a board member of Bethel Churches United. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Dianna) McCarty, step-children, Daniel (Susana) Juergens and Carolyn (Riley) Griffiths; granddaughter, Sara McCarty; and several step grandchildren. There are several step great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James McCarty and Paul Juergens; her parents; sister, Ramona Eaton; and brother-in-law, Robert Eaton. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2024 from 10 AM to 11 AM. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens following the funeral services. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





