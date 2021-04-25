JUDGE, John Joseph



Age 83, of Washington Township, passed away at his



residence on April 21, 2021. He was born on June 29, 1937, in New York City to Andrew and Katherine (McGarrell) Judge, they preceded him in death. He married Virginia Judge and she passed away in 2005. He is also preceded in death by his brother William. John is survived by his children, Rev. Philip Judge of Rochester, NY, Drew Judge of Palm Springs, CA,



Andrea Mendivil of Long Beach, CA, and Patrice Judge of



Dayton. Also survived by 2 grandchildren, Thomas Mendivil and Terri Mendivil. Services will be private for the family.



Condolences can be sent to the family at



