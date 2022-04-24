JORDAN, Lucille M.



Lucille M. Jordan, 82, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born April 9, 1940, in Florence, Alabama, the daughter of Elizabeth (Horace) and Wiley Hobbs. She retired from Community Hospital after many years of dedicated service as a dietician. Her memory will be cherished by her devoted daughter, Donna Brino-Blackwell; grandson, Antonio Dominic Brino; grandchildren, Antonio Dominic Brino III, twins, Mia and Annabella Brino and Dominic Brino; siblings, Bargie Lee Hobbs, Eddie Hobbs, Cathy McDonald, Jerry Horace, Jerriline Williams, Vernon Horace, Terry Horace, Jimmy Horace, Sheldon Horace; son-in-law, Gaylen Blackwell and other relatives and friends. Visitation is Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. in Zion Hill Baptist Church. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

