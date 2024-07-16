Jonson, Sophia

JONSON (Kalomeres), Sophia



Age 88, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, July 13, 2024 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cincinnati on January 22, 1936 the daughter of Charles and Margeory (Apostolopoulos) Kalomeres. She was a 1954 graduate of Withrow High School and earned an Associate's Degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1956. She married the love of her life George Jonson in Cincinnati on August 25, 1957. Before becoming a devoted stay-at-home mom she worked as an administrative assistant in various organizations. She was active in the Civelles, the Hellenic Mother's Club and various school PTA's in the Hamilton City School District. In her free time, she enjoyed tennis, family vacations, spending time with dear friends and attending Hamilton basketball and football games, where she proudly supported generations of Hamilton athletes. On Saturdays in the Fall, she could frequently be found in Columbus cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years George, son, Nicholas Jonson, Arlington, VA, daughters, Lynne (Michael) Schutter, Hamilton and Marjorie Schaeffer, (William Puff) Liberty Township, sisters, Matula Gregory, Ann Hill and Rita Kavouras; brother, George Kalomeres; grandchildren Alex (Megan Greywitt) and Kathryn Schutter, Cameron and Caroline Schaeffer, sisters-in-law; Stella Zaharako, Mary Christos, Virginia Annes, Patricia Jonson, and brother-in-law, Demosthenes Jonson, as well numerous nieces and nephews that she loved and adored. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, 2024 from 5:00pm -8:00pm at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton OH 45013 and visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 19, 2024 at 12:00 noon at Holy Trinity - St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45224 with Father Mark Emroll officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Visiting Angels, especially Gina, Madison and Carrie, who provided so much love and support to our mother in her final days. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity - St. Nicholas or Queen City Hospice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



