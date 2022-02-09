JONSON, Helen

JONSON (Eleni), Helen G.



Age 92, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Westover Retirement Community in Hamilton, OH. She was born on December 10, 1929, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late John and Lillian (Schooley) Sempeles from Geraki, Greece. Helen graduated from John Handley High School in Winchester, VA. During her time at Handley High School, Helen was honored to be voted Shenandoah Apple Blossom Princess for the Apple Blossom Festival where she was an ambassador for the school and community. Aside from being named Princess, she was the captain of the Volleyball team, Art Editor for the school yearbook, lettered in Basketball, and was even voted "best looking". On June 24, 1951, in Winchester, VA, she married her husband of over 44 years, George J. Jonson. George was the love of Helen's life and the two were inseparable. George and Helen became parents in 1956 and took pride in their children. Helen was a beloved mother who never failed to put her children's needs above her own. Besides being a caring mother and devoted wife, she was an Avon representative and a member of the sewing club as well as the Civelles club. She had a great passion for baking her "world famous"



baklava for friends and family. Helen was a devout Greek



Orthodox and a parishioner at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. As a member, she was involved in the Daughters of Penelope and the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society. She volunteered at every church festival where she would bake and sell her infamous baklava. In 1990, Helen and George became YiaYia and Papou. Helen adored her grandchildren and spent over 31 years dedicated to them. She would often have a designated "YiaYia's room" at each of her children's homes. Her grandchildren recall YiaYia playing basketball, baseball, riding bikes, and playing cards with them. YiaYia was a strong spirit who never failed to show compassion and a zest for life. Helen is survived by her children, John (Betty) Jonson, Gregory (Doreen) Jonson, and Chrysanne (Mike) Sherlock; grandchildren, Aimee McNeal, Elaina (Kevin) Lackaye, Alexa Jonson, Love Jonson, George Sherlock, James Sherlock, and Anne Marie Sherlock; great-grandchildren, Chase, Lauren, Cora, and baby boy on the way; siblings, Cia Gretes and Demo (Sophie) Sempeles; sister-in-law, Jan Jonson; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Lillian Sempeles; husband George Jonson; and siblings, Bill, Nick, and George Sempeles as well as her dear sister Freda Giovanis. Helen spent her last 6 years at Westover Retirement Community and her family will be forever grateful for their loving care. Our sweet mother and YiaYia had an infectious positive outlook and was a light in every life she touched. Helen will be dearly missed and we are at peace knowing she is with her loved ones in heaven. Visitation will be held at 9am followed by a Funeral Service at 10am on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Saints



Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek



Orthodox Church. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com