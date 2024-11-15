Jonson, George N.



George N. Jonson, age 90, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 12, 1934, he was the youngest of eight children born to Nicholas and Evangeline Jonson, who were both Greek immigrants. George graduated from Hamilton High School, The Ohio State University and later earned his J.D. from the University of Cincinnati. While a student at Ohio State University he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, a member of The Ohio Staters Inc. and earned a Varsity "O" as Intramurals Manager. On August 25, 1957 he married the love of his life, Sophia, who preceded him in death on July 13, 2024. George was a veteran of the US Air Force, where he served from 1959-1962 as a member of the Judge Advocate Generals Corps. Following his Air Force service, George accepted the invitation of a family friend, Hugh. D. Holbrock, to form the Holbrock & Jonson Law Firm. George worked as an attorney at the firm for 55 years. George's love for his faith and community led to his involvement in numerous organizations over the past 60 years. George took on leadership roles at church serving as parish council president-Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Middletown as well as a member of the parish council-Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Cincinnati. An active community member, George served on the Hamilton City Council for ten years, Hamilton City School Board for 32 years, Hamilton Rotary club for 59 years, Hamilton Jaycees, Butler County Young Republicans and Hamilton High School Boosters. George played a key role in the fundraising and construction of Virgil Schwarm Stadium at Hamilton High School. As a proud Ohio State Alumni, he was a lifetime member of the Ohio State Presidents Club and a member of the OSU Butler County Alumni Club. George was a passionate supporter of Hamilton High and Ohio State athletics. Every autumn, he looked forward to attending football games in Hamilton with close friends and family, and in Columbus with his children and grandchildren. George is survived by three children Nicholas Jonson-Arlington, VA; Lynne (Michael) Schutter-Hamilton, Marjorie (William Puff) Schaeffer-Liberty Twp, grandchildren Alex (Megan Greywitt) Schutter, Kathryn Schutter, Cameron Schaeffer, Caroline Schaeffer; sisters Stella Zaharako and Virginia Annes and his brother Demonsthenes Jonson; sisters-in-law Pat Jonson, Matula Gregory, Ann Hill, Rita Kavouras as well as numerous nieces and nephews that he loved and adored. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sophia Kalomeres Jonson; brothers Christ Jonson and James Jonson and sisters Venus Miller and Mary Christos. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Monday November 18, 2024 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Additional visitation at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 7000 Winton Rd Cincinnati, Ohio 45224 Tuesday November 19, 2024 from 11:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Orthodox Greek Church or Hamilton High School Athletic Department 1165 Eaton Ave Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences may be left at ww.weigelfuneralhome.com.



