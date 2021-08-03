JONES, Zilpha Collins



Age 94 of Riverside, was welcomed into Heaven to a glorious reunion on July 30, 2021. Zilpha was born to the late Henry and Sudie Collins in Hyden, KY. She had retired from Tait Manufacturing and had attended the Cathedral of Praise Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; children, Jim, Christine, and Debbie; grandsons, Cliff Fraley and Clinton Clark; and her siblings. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Nick Clark with whom she resided with for the last 18 years; grandchildren, Deborah (Jake) Dell, Tori Clark-Dishon, Elizabeth (Brenden) Shea, by who she was treasured, and Jim Fraley and Robyn Gunter; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Zilpha was giving, playful, and a hard worker. She enjoyed spending time with family most. Special thanks and appreciation to her Hospice of Dayton team:



Sandra, Stacy, and Summer. Family and friends may call Wed., Aug. 4 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Redemption Christian



Tabernacle, 11780 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, OH, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Todd Hoskins



officiating. Burial in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.



