JONES, Wanda Kathleen



Age 72 of Vandalia, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 31, 1949, the daughter of James Edgar Sr. and Mary Kathleen (Spalding) Dinwoody. She was a member of the Medway Church, American Legion Post #668, New Carlisle Eagles #3491, and VFW Post #9582. She is also a member and a past president of the AMVETS Post #99 Auxiliary. She enjoyed volunteering for many organizations over the years. She volunteered at the USO, VA Hospital, and at her church's bible school. She loved to drive people to the hospital and doctor's appointments.



She is survived by her daughters Cara Thompson and Amy (Marc) Fisher; grandchildren Tyler Thompson, Courtney Thompson and Branden Fisher; brother James Edgar Dinwoody Jr.; sisters Patricia Walker, Linda (Howard) Mercer and Tammy Disney; brother-in-law Ted Jones; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and numerous lifelong friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 39 years Max Thomas "Tom" Jones in 2008 and her brothers-in-law Michael Jones, John Jones, Kevin Walker and Randy



Disney. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. There will also be a visitation on Tuesday from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial Contributions may be made in Wanda's memory to Hospice of



Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 or to the Dayton, VA, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45428. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

