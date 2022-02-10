JONES, Viola Marie



Age 64, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday,



February 12, 2022, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH 45426. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Interment: Dayton Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

