JONES, Vernetta L.



Vernetta L. Jones, age 69, of Dayton, passed away February 24, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael "Mike" Jones; children, Michael Jones Jr., Calvin (Malika) Jones, Natalie Jones, Rasheedah Jones (Timothy) Boykin,



Raphael Jones, Jahnathan Jones; 9 grandchildren; 1 great- grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Please visit



www.Newcomer Dayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

