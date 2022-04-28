JONES, Susan Ann "Sue"



Susan "Sue" Ann Jones, 50, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at



Signature Healthcare. The



Dayton, Ohio, native was born to the late Raymond C. Field and Celia (Wallace) Field, who survives. Sue was a secretary for Diamond Equipment and



also a member of Dayton



Baptist Temple Church. She loved Dachshunds, and enjoyed cooking for all and travel. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 26+ years, William "Bill" Jones; a daughter, Hanna Jones; uncles, Edward Field (Beverly) and Manny Wallace; aunt Shawn (Wallace) Foley (John); several cousins, and many friends. A celebration of Susan's life will be held as a come and go visitation Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Marion's Pizza, 3443 North Dixie Drive, Dayton, Ohio. Cremation was chosen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, PO Box 1456, Bowling Green, KY 42102 or their website www.bgshelterpets.com. Arrangements are



entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.

