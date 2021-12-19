JONES-SMITH,



Diane Marie Brame



Affectionally known as Cookie to some and DJ to others, transitioned peacefully December 10, 2021, surrounded by loving family and friends.



Diane accepted Christ at an



early age while attending Zion Baptist Church. She later joined Abundant Life Missionary



Baptist Church where she served as the church secretary for years. Diane was a Roosevelt Teddy graduating in 1964. She went on to pursue a career at the City of Dayton with more than 20 years of service. She was also a proud member of the 20th Century Grandmother's Club. Diane's greatest gift was her huge heart; she never met a stranger. Her home was always open to provide a hot meal and a warm bed to anyone in need. Her blingy style made her shine like a diamond and her beautifully done purple hair depicted royalty because she was regal, a true DIVA, our Queen! Diane was the hippest Grandma and enjoyed hanging out with her grandchildren and their friends. She could speak their language and kept her swag together to match theirs. We are forever grateful for the time God allowed her to be in our lives. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas W. Brame and Ollie Marie Tyler Brame; mother-in-law, Frankie Mabry Smith; brother, Gerald Brame; nephew, Kevin Brame. She leaves to cherish her



memory, husband, David; children, Robert, Renee (Ray),



Angela, Khadeesha (Adrian), Tandra (Shawn), Sean, Eric



(Vanessa), Brian (Gwen), David, Chad (Nancy), Jenelle,



Amanda (Kenyaun), and Mahogany; grandchildren, Anthony, Jabari, Renatta, Christopher, Bria, Kyla, Genesis, Sydney, Sean, Seantrea, Seanacie, Rashad, Tahj, Byron, De'Angelo, Brey'Anna, A'Mia, Kennedi, Ja'lae, LeAsia, Larissa, Faylon, Tazah, Trinity, Sammy, Christian, Jeremiah, Nicholas, Sarah, Mattie, Noah, Joseph, Jaya, Armon; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Celebration of life 11 am Monday,



December 20 at Mt. Moriah M. B. Church, 301 Mia Ave.



Visitation 10-11 am. (Mask Required). Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

