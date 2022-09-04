JONES, Norma J.



93, of Springfield passed away August 26, 2022. She was born June 27, 1929, graduated from Springfield High School in 1947 and retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1989. She was a member of United Senior Services, Fifth Lutheran Church and the Animal Welfare League. Norma enjoyed playing cards, working in her yard and volunteering at the Mercy and Springfield Regional Medical Centers. Survivors include son, Brian Jones; one brother, Ronald (Phyllis) Rhine; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her five sisters and husband, Frank "Dick" R. Jones Jr. in 1992. Norma and Dick loved traveling with sister Betty and her husband Forrest. A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 11 am in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County Animal Welfare League. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



