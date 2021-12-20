JONES, Mary Louise



Age 86, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Golden Years Nursing Center. She was born on November 30, 1935, in



Hamilton, the daughter of John and Ida Smith. Mary worked at Beckett Paper



Company for many years as a paper maker. She is survived by her children, Dorothy (Charles) Spurlock, Hamilton, Ellen



Randall (Jan Meyer), Hamilton and Gerald, Jr. (Lisa) Jones,



Liberty Township; her sister, Eleanor Marcum, Hamilton; six grandchildren, Chad, Aaron and Shaun Spurlock, Aniza Driouache, Sherri Stilkey and Andrew Jones and eleven great-grandchildren, Lexi, Lizzy, Ibrahim, Ayah, Jackson, Lucy, Scarlett, Lucas, Jake, Ashley and Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Milton Kuykendoll, two brothers, John Smith and Milton Smith and a sister, Dorothy Hoskins. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Randall, a sister-in-law, Ruth Smith and a brother-in-law, Howard



Hoskins. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton Ohio 45013 with Pastor Christie Cooling officiating. Burial will be in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until time of the services. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com