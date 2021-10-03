JONES, Marjorie A.



Age 85, passed away on September 18, 2021, at Dayspring of the Miami Valley, where she resided. She was born on October 20, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Logan E. and Melva (Burns) Marratta. Marjorie graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1953. Following graduation, she worked at Wittenberg



University and then Springfield City Schools as a Librarian Aide. She married Roger L. Ludlow in 1955 and was married for 20 years. She then married Floyd Jones in 1976 and was married for 28 years. Marjorie loved to crochet and take walks with her sister, Betty Stanley and their dogs. She volunteered for many years at the Nearly New Shop and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital. Marjorie was a member of the New North Street AME Church where she serves as secretary and currently was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Jones and a brother, Ralph Marratta. Survivors include her children, Don (Robin) Ludlow and Bruce (Tammy) Ludlow; step-children, Portia M. Claire and Raymond Jones Sr.; sister, Betty Stanley; grandchildren, Luke Ludlow, Jesse (Jared)



Reynolds, Kristi (Luke) Montgomery, Kyle Ludlow and Elliott Ludlow; step-grandchildren, Hope (Harold) Riley-Moore, Dana (Darnell) Rascoe, Raymond (Toya) Jones Jr., Angela (Marlon) Haigler-Harris and Shon (Rani) Haigler; four great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration of Marjorie's life will be held on



Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 5:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 North Limestone St., Springfield. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



