springfield-news-sun logo
X

JONES, Luther

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JONES, Luther Harris "LH"

Age 97 of Miamisburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wives, Priscilla Jones and Nina Jones; parents, Zachariah and Kate Jones; and grandson, Christopher Mounce. He is survived by his children, Luther (Sharon) Jones, Leonard (Bernard Smith) Jones and Vickie (Dave) Barnard; grandchildren, Traci Nelson, Darlene Combs, Travis Jones, Andy Barnard, Jennifer Barnard and Josh Barnard; 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Wayne Jones;

nieces, Judith (Bob) Beyer, Rebecca (Tom) Shroyer; nephew, Jeff (Mary) Wyatt; and special friends, Georgia Flannery, Earl Chadwick and Jeff and Darcy Morgan. LH served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Pickrel Brothers Plumbing. LH and Nina traveled all over for many square dancing functions. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at

Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, with the funeral

services 2:00 pm. Burial Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

In Other News
1
ELSASS, George
2
GREGORY, Robert
3
EMRICK, Nicholas
4
TEWS, Carl
5
BROWNE, Billie
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top