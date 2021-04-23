JONES, Lula M.



Fell asleep in death April 15, 2021, at Sycamore Glen Retirement Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of OB and Bertha (Foster) Crochran. Lula was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 19, 1957. She was part of the Springfield West Congregation for years. She then attended the Dayton Ohio, Southwest Congregation until her death in April. Lula enjoyed serving her God, Jehovah. She enjoyed showing hospitality to those in full-time ministry to Jehovah. One of whom was her dear daughter Elizabeth Ann Ober, known affectionately by many as "Ann", Ann also loved Jehovah like her mom and expressed this love by sharing Bible truths with others every opportunity she had. Lula also was cared for by her daughter Marlene, they also engaged in letter writing to tell others about



Jehovah and attended meetings together.



Lula leaves her loving memories to her 5 sons, John W. (Debbie) Jones, Jr., Issac Jones, Hilliard A. Jones, Timothy



(Annette) Jones, Aaron (Robin) Jones, Sr.; daughter Marlene Craig; sister, Naomi Carter; 23 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and many great-greats, as well as a host of



nieces and nephews, other relatives and lifelong friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John W. Jones, Sr.; children Elizabeth A. Ober, Keven L. Jones, Sr., James T. Jones; sisters Wilma Channels, Ruth Mapp, Rosa Mays, Marie Crochran and a great-granddaughter.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 24th, 2021, at Porter Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio, from 10:00-11:00 am. Graveside



service will follow at 11:30 at Rose Hill Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face masks will be



required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

