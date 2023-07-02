Jones, Louis Brent



Louis "Brent" Jones, 75, of Springfield, Ohio, transitioned on Monday, June 19, 2023. He was born on January 10, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio the son of Richard Louis and Jessie Mae (Chadwell) Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Eugene Milton Chadwell Jones and daughter, Diona E. Daniels-Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica D. (Michael) Patterson; grandchildren, Jazmyne Scott-Jones, Britney Dixon, Darius Hagans, Lyrik Danner, Janai Jones, and Messiah Patterson; great-grandchildren, Justyce, Jurnee, Jovan "Joey", and Jream Bush; special niece, Aiyanna Davis; niece, Cynthia (Willie) Cole, and nephew, Stephen Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. Brent graduated in 1966 from Springfield South High School where he participated in the marching band and track. He enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and served for over 20 years as a Master Sergeant and served as an Air Police Supervisor and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 103 and held the Commander position for several years. Brent retired from Navistar International after many years of dedicated service. Brent also had the privilege to coach track for his daughter (Diona), and a few of her friends. He was a devoted father and grandfather and absolutely adored spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. Visitation is Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Interment will be Friday, July 7, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Dayton National Cemetery. The family would like to give thanks to the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home and the outpouring of love and support from friends and family during our time of grievance. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



