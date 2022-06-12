JONES, Kevin D.



Age 60 of Dayton, OH. Transitioned from earthly life to eternal life on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022. He was born July 14, 1961.



Kevin was preceded in death by his biological father, James Robert Jones and bonus father, Louis Davis. He was educated at Dayton Public Schools. After graduating, Kevin ambitiously joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17. While serving his country as a Rifle and Grenade Specialist 4, He was known as a fierce competitor for the U.S. Army Brigade Boxing and won several championships during his tour of duty in Germany. Kevin was a very hard working employee for 37 years at the same



company throughout many positions, shifts and name changes; Avery Dennison as a Skilled Printer-Press Operator. Kevin had a kind heart and loving spirit and was so helpful to all who knew him. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving and devoted wife of over 30 years, Treva; a Loving mother, Barbara J. Davis; 2 sons, Brandon (Tiffany) Horton and Kamari Stevens; 1 daughter from their union, Trinity Jones, and 2 brothers, Mark (Gail) Jones and Louis Snowden; 2 sisters, Delphin Evette Goodall and Marla (Stan) Wiley; 4 grandchildren, Makhenly, Kingston, and Armani Horton, Kimani Barksdale. All the Nolan and Watson Families, Leola Jones and Family; His Davis family sisters, brothers, cousins. mother-In-Law, Barbara Griffin, Wilkinson, Mitchell and Winston



families. Best Friend, Victor Moreland. Kevin will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.



Funeral service will be held on Tues. June 14, 2022 12 pm noon at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. (Martin L. King Way) Dayton, OH. Pastor Corey Pruitt, Officiating. Dr. Robert E. Mitchell, Eulogist. Viewing begins at 10 am. The family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 10:30 am. FACIAL MASKS IS REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery, 4100 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45428. For full Obituary, visit https://www.donaldjordanmc.com Follow Mt. Enon For Facebook LiveLink. Arrangements entrusted to the



Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH.

