Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

JONES, Jowona

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JONES, Jowona M.

Departed this life on Feb. 9, 2022. "Jo" was born to Martha and Reginald Jones on Jan 2, 1953. She graduated from RHS '71. She was an employee of NCR and Delphi. Jo was preceded in death by her parents,

siblings Chappy and Grace. Mourning her loss: daughters, Heather (Jackie), and Lynnsey (Dustin); one granddaughter Londyn Hagler; four sisters: Jackie Smith, Gwen Venable, Carmen (Lee) Webb, Adah

Roberts, also a host of nieces and nephews who knew her

affectionately as "Ainee". Jo donated her body to science. Celebration of life will be Sat., Feb. 26 at Bethesda Temple Church, 3701 Salem. Visitation 11am; service 12:00. Masks

required. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Londyn's college fund, details available at service.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BALES, Richard
3
Brame, Kevin
4
ARNOLD, Cherry
5
BLACKBURN, Rufus
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top