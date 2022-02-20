JONES, Jowona M.



Departed this life on Feb. 9, 2022. "Jo" was born to Martha and Reginald Jones on Jan 2, 1953. She graduated from RHS '71. She was an employee of NCR and Delphi. Jo was preceded in death by her parents,



siblings Chappy and Grace. Mourning her loss: daughters, Heather (Jackie), and Lynnsey (Dustin); one granddaughter Londyn Hagler; four sisters: Jackie Smith, Gwen Venable, Carmen (Lee) Webb, Adah



Roberts, also a host of nieces and nephews who knew her



affectionately as "Ainee". Jo donated her body to science. Celebration of life will be Sat., Feb. 26 at Bethesda Temple Church, 3701 Salem. Visitation 11am; service 12:00. Masks



required. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Londyn's college fund, details available at service.

