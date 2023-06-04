X

Jones, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Jones, John Franklin

JONES, John Franklin age 76 of Dayton died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. He served his country in the US Army and the US Navy and was a member of the Nelsonville VFW. John retired from the City of Dayton Schools as a Bus Driver. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Randolph Jones. John is survived by a daughter Shawna Males; siblings James Mac (Bernadett) Nutter, Mary (Pamela) Nutter, Charles Nutter, Lyn (Valencia) Nutter, RoseMay Herrmann; Aunt Dolores Nutter; many cousins and close friends John and Mary Cassels, Steve Cavote and Lori Digby. Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

