JONES, Jeanne Marie
Jeanne Marie Jones, age 95 of Morgan Township, passed away on December 29, 2021. She was the loving mother of Gary (Georgia) Jones Sr., Patty Stang (Andy Popst) and Pam (Allen) Lakes Sr. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young
Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 5-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11 AM. Burial will
follow in New London Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hamilton or the Morgan Twp. Fire/EMT Department. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home Information
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH
45014